Tokayev tasks new FM with strengthening Kazakhstan's foreign policy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed newly appointed Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi to strengthen the country's balanced foreign policy, according to the presidential press service.

During the meeting, Tokayev outlined key priorities for the Foreign Ministry, including the strengthening of Kazakhstan's balanced foreign policy and the development of economic diplomacy.

"Particular attention was paid to intensifying multilateral cooperation and improving the effectiveness of efforts to protect the rights and interests of Kazakh citizens abroad," the presidential press service said.

Tokayev and the newly appointed foreign minister also reviewed the schedule of upcoming international events involving the president.

Yesterday, Mukhtar Tileuberdi was appointed Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs by presidential decree. He had previously headed the ministry; in September 2019, he was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs. Since 2023, he had served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Austria and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to international organizations in Vienna.

On August 28, the Government of Kazakhstan resigned before the newly elected unicameral parliament - the Kurultai. Following this, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev formed a new government and made a number of appointments to state bodies.