PwC Azerbaijan is pleased to announce the appointment of Emin Kerimov as Head of Legal Practice.

Emin brings nearly 20 years of experience in corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, investments, capital markets, and cross-border transactions. Over the course of his career, he has advised clients on complex legal and strategic matters and built a strong reputation as a trusted legal advisor.

Having made a significant contribution to the development of PwC Azerbaijan's Legal practice, Emin now assumes responsibility for leading the team and further strengthening the firm's legal offering. In this role, he will continue supporting clients in navigating complex regulatory environments, managing legal risks, and achieving their business objectives.

His appointment reflects PwC Azerbaijan's commitment to developing talent from within and investing in the continued growth of its legal capabilities.