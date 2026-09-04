President Tokayev appoints former emergency minister as Almaty Akim

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Chingis Arinov as Akim (Governor) of the Almaty region.

According to the press service of the president of Kazakhstan, Tokayev signed the relevant decree.

At the same time, Marat Sultanagaziyev was relieved of his duties as Akim of Almaty region.

Chingis Arinov, born in 1983, previously served as Minister of Emergency Situations. On September 3, Tokayev appointed Murat Mukhanov as the new Minister of Emergency Situations.

Arinov previously held various officer and senior positions within Kazakhstan’s State Security Service. He later served as Deputy Head of the State Security Service and Head of the Presidential Security Service before becoming Minister of Emergency Situations in February 2024.

On August 28, the Government of Kazakhstan resigned before the newly elected unicameral parliament - the Kurultai. Following this, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev formed a new government and made a number of appointments to state bodies.