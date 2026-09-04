Georgia's exports grow nearly 30% in July, fastest pace this year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Georgia's merchandise exports expanded at their fastest monthly pace this year in July 2026, even as the country's overall trade deficit widened slightly compared with the same month last year.

This was indicated by Trend's calculations, based on data published by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

According to Geostat, exports of goods reached $4,670.2 million on a cumulative basis in January-July 2026, up 21.6% year-on-year, while imports totaled $10,849.0 million, up 2.4%. External merchandise trade turnover amounted to $15,519.2 million, an increase of 7.5%.

Isolating July alone by comparing the new cumulative figures with Geostat's previously published January-June data, Trend calculations show that exports rose to roughly $793.5 million in July, up nearly 30% year-on-year — well above the 21.6% average pace recorded over the full seven-month period.

Imports followed a similar trend, reaching an estimated $1,800.2 million in July, up around 12% year-on-year, also outpacing the 2.4% cumulative growth rate, Trend's calculations show.

As a result, Georgia's trade deficit for July alone is estimated at roughly $1,006.7 million, slightly wider than the approximately $995.7 million recorded in July 2025. This came even as the cumulative January-July trade deficit of $6,178.8 million was about 8.5% narrower than the same period last year, reflecting the strong export growth recorded earlier in 2026.

For reference, Georgia's exports have been supported this year by strong shipments of oil and petroleum products, precious metal ores, and ferroalloys, according to earlier Geostat data, while imports have remained elevated amid steady domestic demand. The National Bank of Georgia has kept its monetary policy rate at 8.25% since April, citing external risks including volatile global energy prices linked to the Middle East conflict.