TURKPA Secretary General meets with OSCE PA President (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. The Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic States, Ramil Hasan, held a meeting with the OSCE PA delegation, headed by the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Pere Joan Pons Sampietro, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, at the TURKPA International Secretariat.

The meeting addressed issues of mutual interest, including the effective and active cooperation of TURKPA with the OSCE PA since 2010. The parties also exchanged views on the steps taken to obtain observer status for TURKPA in the OSCE PA, the voting process on this issue at the OSCE PA annual session held in The Hague in July, and the next stage.

The meeting also covered the parliamentary elections held in Kazakhstan, TURKPA's large-scale and productive engagement in recent times, as well as effective cooperation between the OSCE PA and TURKPA in promoting dialogue, peace, stability and mutual understanding. Both the OSCE PA President and the TURKPA Secretary General underscored that more active participation of their respective delegations in future activities would serve the common interests.

Meanwhile, the OSCE PA President thanked for the warm welcome, expressed his satisfaction with the cooperation with TURKPA, and expressed his willingness to provide all possible support to TURKPA’s further activities in the processes related to the development of parliamentary diplomacy, where democratic values ​​serving mutual dialogue are prioritized.

The Secretary General emphasized the importance of joint participation in mutual activities and projects, noting that this is one of the main factors serving common interests.

The meeting was attended by the OSCE PA Vice President and Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Luís Graça, and the Deputy Secretaries General of the TURKPA International Secretariat, Talgat Aduov and Muhammet Alper Hayali, as well as the Secretary of the Commission, Aynura Abutalibova.