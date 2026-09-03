4th International Mine Action Conference in Baku adopts final statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. The 4th International Mine Action Conference, themed “Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements,” has adopted a final statement, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The statement was delivered by Shamil Rzayev, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

“We, the participants of the 4th International Mine Action Conference, held on 2–3 September 2026, have convened and delibarated on the role of humanitarian demining in enabling urban recovery, safe return, resilient communities and sustainable developmentin mine-affected territories.



In this regard, we,

Expressing deep concern with the devastating and indiscriminate impact of landmines and explosive remnants of war that continue to kill, injure and traumatize civilians, including children, women and other non-combatants;

Recognizing that landmine and explosive ordnance contamination remains a serious obstacle to safe return, reconstruction, urban recovery, infrastructure development, agriculture, livelihoods and broader socio-economic progress;

Acknowledging that humanitarian demining is an essential precondition for the restoration of cities, towns and villages affected by conflict, and for the creation of safe, resilient and sustainable settlements;

Stressing that safe land is the foundation for the return of displaced populations, the reconstruction of housing and public infrastructure, the reopening of roads, schools, hospitals and essential services, and the revival of social and economic life;

Sharing the principles and values of the existing international legal instruments that regulate or ban the use of landmines, cluster munitions and other explosive remnants of war, while encouraging all to take steps towards formal adherence to these instruments;

Recalling resolution No. 2365 (2017) of 30 June 2017 of the United Nations Security Council and all its previous resolutions on mine action;

Recalling also the resolution No. A/RES/80/74 of 5 December 2025 of the United Nations General Assembly and all its previous resolutions on assistance in mine action;

Welcoming the UN Human Rights Council resolution titled “The impact of anti-personnel mines on the full enjoyment of all human rights” No. 58/22, adopted on 4 April 2025;

Taking note of UN Secretary-General's report titled “Assistance in Mine Action” No. A/80/272, issued on 28 July 2025, in which the long-term risks presented by urban contamination are recognized;

Taking note of the United Nations Mine Action Strategy and the United Nations Policy on Victim Assistance in Mine Action;

Taking note of the International Mine Action Standards as an important framework for safe, effective, accountable and quality-assured mine action operations;

Emphasizing the importance of integrating mine action into national recovery, reconstruction, urban planning, infrastructure development and sustainable development policies;

Recognizing the humanitarian mine action as an enabler of peacebuilding, reconciliation and rehabilitation in post-conflict territories;

Acknowledging the growing role of technology, innovation, artificial intelligence, geographic information systems, mechanical assets, animal detection systems and other advanced approaches in improving the safety, efficiency and effectiveness of humanitarian demining;

Emphasizing the importance of making mine action part of the international peace agenda;

Expressing concern over the serious and lasting humanitarian, social and economic consequences of landmines and explosive remnants of war on civilian populations and mine-affected communities;

Stressing the need to ensure comprehensive assistance to mine victims, including medical care, rehabilitation, psychosocial support, social protection and socio-economic reintegration;

Commending the previous International Conferences on Mine Action held in Azerbaijan in 2022, 2023 and 2024 and their outcome documents;

1. Call for the full integration of humanitarian mine action into urban recovery, reconstruction, safe return and sustainable development processes in mine-affected countries;

2. Emphasize that demining should be considered one of the first and most important conditions for the restoration of safe settlements, the rebuilding of destroyed cities and villages, and the return of displaced populations to their places of origin;

3. Encourage affected States, relevant United Nations agencies, regional organizations, international partners, donors, non-governmental organizations and other stakeholders to strengthen coordination between mine action authorities, urban planners, infrastructure agencies, local administrations, construction companies, environmental specialists and affected communities;

4. Stress the need to be better aligned with donor support with recovery and reconstruction priorities so that humanitarian mine action operations can more effectively accelerate safe return, infrastructure development, economic recovery and the restoration of essential public services;

5. Encourage the wider application of innovative technologies and modern operational approaches, while ensuring that all new tools and methods are adapted to national contexts, field realities, safety requirements and international standards;

6. Stress the urgent need for comprehensive measures to prevent further incidents caused by landmines and explosive remnants of war, including expanded explosive ordnance risk education, community awareness, and targeted preventive measures for returning population, construction workers, farmers and other high-risk groups;

7. Call for robust and people-centered support to mine victims, including emergency medical assistance, long-term rehabilitation, prosthetics, psychological support, inclusive employment opportunities and full reintegration into society;

8. Emphasize the importance of mainstreaming mine action into the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, recognizing that mine action contributes directly to human security, poverty reduction, safe settlements, infrastructure development, food security and sustainable livelihoods;

9. Recognize the experience of Azerbaijan in integrating humanitarian demining into large-scale reconstruction, infrastructure development and the return of former internally displaced persons, and welcome the opportunity to share lessons learned with other mine-affected countries;

10. Express solidarity with Azerbaijan, as well as with all mine-affected countries, in addressing the immense humanitarian, social and economic consequences of landmine contamination, and call on the international community to further support humanitarian mine action efforts;

11. Express gratitude to the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Azerbaijan for the generous support, excellent organization and hospitality in the conduct of this Conference;

12. Reaffirm our shared commitment to advancing humanitarian mine action as a foundation for safe return, resilient communities, sustainable urban recovery and long-term peace," the statement said.