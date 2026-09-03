OSCE PA President calls for stronger int’l backing for Azerbaijan’s demining (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Azerbaijan should be able to draw more on international expertise, technology and donor support in demining, President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Pere Joan Pons Sampietro said in an exclusive interview with Trend, as he visited today Baku.

The OSCE PA president noted that landmines are a tragic, long-term consequence of conflict that require immediate and sustained international attention.

“The scale of mine and explosive-remnant contamination remains a serious humanitarian and development challenge for Azerbaijan. The ANAMA conference this week has demonstrated clearly that demining is not simply a technical issue: it is about civilian safety, return, reconstruction and livelihoods, all of which, of course, are essential for economic development,” he said.

Sampietro believes that international cooperation is indispensable.

“Azerbaijan should be able to draw more on international expertise, technology and donor support as clearance and reconstruction continue. Our Assembly is an important platform to sustain the attention towards these issues on the international agenda and create opportunities for further cooperation between our countries,” he added.