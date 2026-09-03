Azerbaijani MPs discuss peace process and regional economic opportunities in S. Caucasus with OSCE PA President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Members of the Azerbaijani Parliament Delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) have discussed the peace process and regional economic opportunities in the South Caucasus with the President of the OSCE PA, Pere Joan Pons Sampietro.



This was reported by the Press and Public Service of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan following the meeting between the delegation members and Sampietro, who is on an official visit to the country.

According to the report, one of the members, MP Gaya Mammadov, spoke about the peace process in the South Caucasus, regional economic opportunities, and the importance of international dialogue. He emphasized that the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is a historic achievement.

Participating in the meeting, the delegation members shared their views on the new geopolitical realities emerging in the South Caucasus and regional transport and logistics projects.

Sanpietro highly appreciated the regional peace-building process and noted the importance of the organization's adaptation to new geopolitical realities and support for sustainable peace in the region.

The meeting also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.