OSCE PA, Azerbaijan need to enhance cooperation - Sampietro (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and Azerbaijan need to enhance cooperation, the OSCE PA President Pere Joan Pons Sampietro said in an exclusive interview with Trend, as he visited today Baku.

Sampietro noted that is important to enhance cooperation between the OSCE PA and Azerbaijan, including with the Azerbaijani Delegation to the OSCE PA, particularly around humanitarian mine action and other matters of urgent concern.

“International institutions are important platforms for addressing disagreements through dialogue. We seek to listen to Azerbaijani concerns and explore possibilities for parliamentary engagement,” the OSCE PA president added.

He noted that the Azerbaijani Delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly has always been quite active and engaged.

“The OSCE PA remains one of the few parliamentary platforms where Azerbaijan and parliamentarians from across Europe and North America continue to engage directly, and in this respect, we have a responsibility to continue providing a platform for open dialogue. This is a responsibility that we embrace. We welcome all constructive initiatives to enhance dialogue and cooperation,” Sampietro said.