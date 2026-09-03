MEDIA slams disinformation campaign against Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) has condemned the disinformation campaign against Azerbaijan.

This is reflected in a statement of MEDIA following a biased information release by the Nexta channel, headquartered in Poland, regarding the fire incident near Nizami village of Azerbaijan's Goranboy district on September 2, 2026.

The agency said that the information, based on subjective considerations, attempts to present the issue in the context of interstate political relations and aims to confuse public opinion.

According to the statement, analyzes show that what is happening is part of a hybrid information campaign to be managed from a single center. The Western media, which constantly accuses forces outside its information environment of hybrid war, is conducting an organized disinformation campaign against Azerbaijan.

This fact once again shows that the normalization of relations between the neighboring states in the region, strengthening of stability and prosperity, doesn't meet the interests of certain circles, so classic cases of disinformation aimed at polluting the information space of Azerbaijan and creating artificial public anxiety have intensified.

Monitoring and analysis of the general information environment shows that in recent times, a campaign of spreading false information against Azerbaijan has been launched in a number of Western media resources. In particular, the obvious one-sided approach and unfounded considerations in the materials published in the UK's The Independent, The Guardian newspapers, and the BBC television and radio and broadcasting company, the U.S. CNN TV channel, the French Le Monde newspaper, the Polish TVP TV channel, and other resources are part of the information attack targeting the international image of Azerbaijan.

The spread of such assumptions and claims should be regarded as a clear manifestation of information manipulation.

The Media and Broadcasting Council of Azerbaijan will continue necessary measures to investigate such cases and prevent disinformation attempts aimed at overshadowing the country's sovereignty, domestic and foreign policy, as well as its international reputation.