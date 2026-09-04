BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Moody's Ratings has assigned Uzbekistan's JSC Apex Bank a B3 long-term local- and foreign-currency deposit and issuer rating, citing shareholder support and the bank's growing franchise while highlighting risks stemming from rapid loan growth, borrower concentration and related-party exposures.

This was reflected in the ratings by Moody's.

Moody's also assigned Apex Bank a b3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of b3. The bank's long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment was set at B2(cr), while its long-term local- and foreign-currency Counterparty Risk Ratings were assigned at B2. The outlook on the long-term deposit and issuer ratings is stable.

The ratings reflect Apex Bank's standalone credit profile and Moody's assessment of a low probability of government support, given the bank's small size and private ownership in Uzbekistan, which Moody's rates Ba2 with a stable outlook.

A key strength cited by Moody's is Apex Bank's position within a broader group of affiliated companies, including JSC Apex Insurance, one of Uzbekistan's largest insurance companies. The rating agency said the group provides synergies and ongoing shareholder and affiliated-company support, while established client relationships could help the bank expand its franchise. However, the bank's limited operating history and rapid balance-sheet expansion remain key credit constraints. Moody's also pointed to high borrower and related-party concentrations, which increase the bank's exposure to individual counterparties and connected entities.

Apex Bank reported problem loans at just 0.9% of gross loans at the end of 2025, but Moody's cautioned that the figure does not yet fully reflect underlying asset-quality risks because of the bank's short track record and largely unseasoned loan portfolio. The rating agency expects problem loans to gradually increase as the portfolio matures. Capitalization is another area of concern. Apex Bank's tangible common equity-to-risk-weighted assets ratio stood at about 6.2% at the end of 2025, although regulatory capital ratios remained above minimum requirements. Moody's expects capitalization to improve moderately over the next 12-18 months as the bank retains earnings and receives continued shareholder support, partly offset by further balance-sheet growth.

Profitability also remains relatively weak, with Apex Bank's net income-to-tangible assets ratio at 0.7% in 2025. Moody's attributed the subdued profitability to the bank's evolving business model and significant reliance on income from related-party transactions, while expecting this dependence to gradually decline as Apex Bank expands its customer base and diversifies its business. In the near term, however, earnings are likely to remain under pressure from elevated operating expenses related to investments in infrastructure and operating capacity, as well as a gradual increase in credit costs as the loan portfolio matures.

Trend's assessment show that Moody's rating highlights the trade-off between Apex Bank's rapid expansion and the risks associated with scaling a relatively young banking franchise. Strong growth can help the bank quickly build market share and diversify revenues, but rapid lending from a small initial base can also weaken capital buffers and make emerging asset-quality problems more difficult to absorb.

The bank's 6.2% TCE/RWA ratio is particularly important in this context. Although regulatory capital remains above required levels, continued loan growth could put pressure on capital if risk-weighted assets expand faster than retained earnings. Full earnings retention and shareholder support therefore provide an important cushion, but they do not eliminate the underlying capital risk associated with rapid expansion.

Trend's analysis also shows that related-party exposure is central to Apex Bank's current business model. Affiliations can provide the bank with customers, funding and revenue opportunities during its early development, but Moody's emphasis on related-party lending, deposits and earnings indicates that the bank has yet to demonstrate that its franchise can operate on a sufficiently diversified standalone basis.

Trend's calculations show that Apex Bank's core banking liquidity buffer of 24.4% of total assets was nearly four times its 6.2% tangible common equity-to-risk-weighted assets ratio at the end of 2025. Meanwhile, the bank's 0.7% net income-to-tangible assets ratio was substantially lower than both indicators, underscoring the relatively limited earnings buffer currently available to support balance-sheet expansion.

Liquidity remains another consideration. Core banking liquidity represented 24.4% of total banking assets at the end of 2025, primarily consisting of cash, balances with financial institutions and government securities. While this provides a meaningful buffer, Moody's expects the ratio to decline as lending expands. The concentration of funding among large corporate and related-party depositors adds another vulnerability.

The stable outlook therefore reflects a balance rather than an absence of risk. Moody's expects shareholder and affiliated-company support and continued franchise development to offset the risks associated with rapid growth, concentrated borrowers and related-party exposures over the next 12-18 months.

For an upgrade, Apex Bank would need to demonstrate a longer and stronger operating track record, maintain sound asset quality, strengthen capitalization, reduce borrower and related-party concentrations, and develop more diversified and sustainable earnings. Conversely, a significant deterioration in asset quality or capitalization, or failure to reduce reliance on related-party business, could put downward pressure on the rating. Overall, Moody's assessment suggests that Apex Bank's key challenge is not simply expanding its balance sheet, but demonstrating that rapid growth can translate into a sustainable, diversified and independently resilient banking franchise, making the bank's ability to manage the risks associated with its expansion critical to its future credit profile.