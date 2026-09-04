Turkmenistan’s Magtymguly well yields over 1.3 mcm of gas daily in Caspian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Turkmenistan has recorded a major industrial gas inflow at the Magtymguly field in its Caspian sector.

According to official data of the Turkmen government, well No. A8 at the Magtymguly field produced a commercial flow of more than 1.3 million cubic meters of natural gas and approximately 130 tons of gas condensate per day. The well, drilled to a depth of 4,981 meters on Contract Area Block-1, is currently undergoing initial development operations, with further production growth expected.

"This once again proves the richest hydrocarbon reserves in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea and, in particular, at the Magtymguly field," the official release stated.

Trend’s calculations based on the announced daily rates show that if the current flow is sustained, the well alone could deliver more than 474 million cubic meters of gas and roughly 47,500 tons of condensate on an annualized basis. Such volumes would represent a tangible addition to Turkmenistan’s export-oriented gas balance and reinforce the commercial attractiveness of the offshore block.

The result was achieved under the Production Sharing Agreement between Malaysia’s Petronas Carigali Sdn. Bhd. and the State Concern Turkmennebit. The partnership marks 30 years of cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas sector. Over three decades, five modern platforms have been built and around 40 exploration, appraisal and production wells drilled in Turkmenistan’s Caspian sector and coastal zone. Cumulative output has exceeded 44 billion cubic meters of gas and 16 million tons of liquid hydrocarbons.

Simple averaging of the official cumulative figures indicates an average annual production of approximately 1.47 billion cubic meters of gas and more than 530,000 tons of liquid hydrocarbons throughout the life of the partnership. These sustained volumes highlight the long-term productivity of the licensed blocks and the operational reliability of the joint development model.

In June, Ashgabat hosted an international scientific and practical conference and exhibition dedicated to 30 years of Turkmen-Malaysian energy cooperation, attended by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The events produced a new Production Sharing Agreement, arrangements for 2D seismic surveys and a long-term Framework Agreement on hydrocarbon resource development. The next phase envisages the development of offshore Blocks 19 and 20, as well as 2D seismic work on Blocks 11, 12, 13 and 14.

The Magtymguly result, combined with the multi-decade production track record, strengthens the foundation for expanded cooperation in deep processing, petrochemicals and cleaner technologies while supporting Turkmenistan’s broader energy development agenda.