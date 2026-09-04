Tajikistan commissions local road in Yovon district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Tajikistan has commissioned a newly paved three-kilometer local road in Navruzgoh village of Norin rural community in Yovon district.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Tajik President, following Emomali Rahmon’s visit to cities and districts in the Khatlon Region, during which he remotely launched several facilities.

"A three-kilometer paved local road located in Navruzgoh village of Norin rural community in Yovon district was commissioned," the statement said.

Overall, Emomali Rahmon commissioned 14 facilities of various purposes in Yovon district and five industrial and educational facilities in Khuroson district.

The construction and reconstruction of the road sections are expected to support the development of local transport infrastructure, ensure year-round traffic, improve connections with other cities and districts, facilitate faster and safer transportation of passengers, industrial goods and products, and reduce transportation costs, the statement added.

A total of 70 kilometers of roads have already been paved in Yovon district, while the construction of an additional 30 kilometers is planned.

The Trend's analysis indicates that the commissioning of the new three-kilometer road adds to ongoing efforts to improve local transport infrastructure in Yovon district.

As a local road, the newly paved section is expected to improve access for residents of Navruzgoh village and strengthen connections with surrounding areas. Better road conditions could also facilitate the movement of goods and passengers and improve year-round accessibility.

The project is part of broader road development in Yovon district, where 70 kilometers of roads have already been paved and another 30 kilometers are planned for construction.

Continued improvements to local roads could support economic activity by making transportation more efficient and improving links between residential areas, production sites and wider regional transport routes.