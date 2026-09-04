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President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Giorgia Meloni (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 4 September 2026 09:14 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Giorgia Meloni (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. President Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his X social media account congratulating Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni.

"Heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister in the history of the Italian Republic. This historic milestone reflects her strong leadership, political determination, and the confidence of the Italian people. I highly appreciate Prime Minister Meloni’s personal role and valuable contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy. I am confident that our friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to deepen and expand for the benefit of our countries and peoples," the post reads.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Giorgia Meloni (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Giorgia Meloni (PHOTO)

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