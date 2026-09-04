President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Giorgia Meloni (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. President Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his X social media account congratulating Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni.

"Heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister in the history of the Italian Republic. This historic milestone reflects her strong leadership, political determination, and the confidence of the Italian people. I highly appreciate Prime Minister Meloni’s personal role and valuable contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy. I am confident that our friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to deepen and expand for the benefit of our countries and peoples," the post reads.