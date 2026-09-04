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Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for September 4

Economy Materials 4 September 2026 09:22 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for September 4
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against major currencies as of September 4.

According to information from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7000 manat.

The exchange rate of the euro against the manat was 1.9765 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0351 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 1.9579 manat.

Currencies

Code

Exchange rate

1 US dollar

USD

1.7

1 euro

EUR

1.9765

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1.2257

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

0.5701

1 UAE dirham

AED

0.4628

100 South Korean won

KRW

0.1255

1 Czech crown

CZK

0.0818

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

0.2531

1 Danish krone

DKK

0.2644

1 Georgian lari

GEL

0.6459

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

0.2168

1 Indian rupee

INR

0.018

1 British pound sterling

GBP

2.3004

1 Swedish krona

SEK

0.1784

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2.1041

1 Israeli shekel

ILS

0.5656

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1.2326

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5.5023

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

0.3724

1 Qatari rial

QAR

0.4664

1 Kyrgyz som

KGS

0.0194

100 Hungarian forints

HUF

0.5471

1 Moldovan leu

MDL

0.0985

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

0.1831

100 Uzbek som

UZS

0.0144

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

0.6122

1 Polish zloty

PLN

0.4576

1 Romanian leu

RON

0.3762

100 Russian rubles

RUB

1.9579

1 Serbian dinar

RSD

0.0168

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1.3415

1 Saudi rial

SAR

0.4527

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF)

XDR

2.3301

1 Turkish lira

TRY

0.0351

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

0.4857

1 Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH

0.0381

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1.0873

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

1.0023

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