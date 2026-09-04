Uzbekistan, U.S. discuss deeper strategic partnership and investment

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Uzbekistan and the U.S discussed ways to deepen strategic partnership, expand trade and investment, and develop cooperation in critical mineral resources, energy, transportation, and digital technologies.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, following a meeting between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and U.S. Senator Steve Daines, co-chair of the U.S.Senate Central Asia Caucus and representative of Montana, on September 3.

According to the information, in the course of the meeting, Daines congratulated Mirziyoyev and the Uzbek people on the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan’s independence, wishing the country peace, prosperity and well-being.

The sides reviewed prospects for strengthening the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and the United States, as well as expanding interparliamentary cooperation.

“The unprecedentedly high level of bilateral cooperation achieved in recent years, as well as the strong momentum in contacts and exchanges of delegations, was noted with satisfaction,” the press service said.

Particular attention was paid to expanding trade, economic and investment ties. The two countries are implementing major projects in energy, critical minerals, transportation, agriculture, digital technologies and industry, according to the statement.

The sides also discussed opportunities to expand interregional cooperation, with a particular focus on Montana, the state represented by Daines.

Cooperation between Uzbekistan and Montana could create additional channels for business and investment ties, particularly in sectors already identified as priorities in the bilateral agenda, including critical minerals, agriculture and energy.

The meeting also covered regional cooperation through the C5+1 format, which brings the United States together with the five Central Asian countries, as well as current international and regional issues.

The talks come as Uzbekistan and the United States continue to broaden economic engagement alongside growing political and interparliamentary contacts, with investment and strategic industries playing an increasingly important role in the bilateral partnership.