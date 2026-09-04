Uzbekistan, S. Korean KOICA review new AI, digitalization initiatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Uzbekistan and South Korea discussed new development initiatives focused on AI, digitalization, healthcare, agriculture, education, climate change, and water management.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, following a meeting between MFA adviser Munira Aminova and Kim Myong Jin, the newly appointed director of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) office in Uzbekistan, on September 3.

According to the information, in the course of the meeting, the parties reviewed the current state of Uzbek-Korean cooperation in terms of development and the prospects for expanding the partnership, focusing on aligning future projects with Uzbekistan’s national development priorities and South Korea’s experience.

“Particular attention was paid to cooperation in artificial intelligence and digitalization, including the introduction of AI technologies in healthcare, agriculture and education, as well as climate change and water management,” the press service said.

The sides highlighted KOICA’s significant contribution to social and infrastructure projects in Uzbekistan and expressed mutual interest in developing new joint initiatives.

The discussions also focused on the importance of closer coordination and regular exchanges of views when identifying promising areas and projects for future cooperation.

AI and digitalization are emerging as important areas of cooperation between Uzbekistan and South Korea, with potential applications across key sectors of the Uzbek economy and public services. The expansion of such projects could support Uzbekistan’s efforts to modernize public services, improve productivity, and introduce technology-driven solutions in areas such as health care and agriculture.

Cooperation on climate change and water management also reflects Uzbekistan’s focus on addressing environmental and resource-management challenges through international expertise and technology.

The meeting with KOICA’s new country director provides an opportunity to build on existing development programs while identifying additional projects that combine South Korean technical expertise with Uzbekistan’s development priorities.