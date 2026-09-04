PwC Azerbaijan announces the appointment of Javid Hasanzade as Head of Strategy& Azerbaijan

PwC Azerbaijan is pleased to announce the appointment of Javid Hasanzade as Head of Strategy& Azerbaijan.

Javid joins the firm with more than 15 years of experience spanning strategy, corporate finance, transactions, valuations, and executive leadership. Over the course of his career, he has advised organizations across a diverse range of industries, helping them navigate complex business challenges, drive transformation, and create sustainable value.

As Head of Strategy& Azerbaijan, Javid will lead the firm's strategy consulting practice, supporting clients in defining growth agendas, enhancing competitiveness, and responding to an increasingly dynamic business environment. His blend of advisory expertise and leadership experience further strengthens Strategy&'s ability to deliver impactful outcomes for clients.



The appointment underscores PwC Azerbaijan's commitment to expanding its strategic advisory capabilities and helping organizations shape the future with confidence.