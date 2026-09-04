S&P: Comstock's deal with SOCAR to improve its near-term credit metrics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. S&P Global Ratings has shared its view on the latest deal signed by Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR and Comstock Resources Inc., based in Texas.

Comstock Resources Inc.’s has announced a binding letter of intent with SOCAR, under which SOCAR or a wholly owned subsidiary would acquire nonoperated working interests in certain Comstock assets, is credit positive.

The transaction, announced on Sept. 1, 2026, includes a 20% nonoperated working interest in Comstock’s Legacy Haynesville upstream assets, a 15% nonoperated working interest in its Western Haynesville upstream assets, and a 15% interest in Comstock’s 73% stake in Pinnacle Gas Services LLC. The aggregate purchase price is $1.65 billion in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. SOCAR’s 15% interest in the Western Haynesville assets will be reduced to 7.5% after five years, once SOCAR achieves a 15% return on its investment in those assets.

"The letter of intent binds the parties to negotiate a definitive agreement, with a targeted execution date of Oct. 31, 2026, and a closing by year-end. It is subject to customary closing conditions, with an effective date of July 1, 2026. SOCAR will have the opportunity to participate in opportunities generated by Comstock in the Legacy and Western Haynesville areas at the same percentages it is acquiring. SOCAR will provide opportunities for Comstock to market its natural gas to international customers," said S&P.

The rating agency noted that its ‘B’ issuer credit rating and stable outlook are unchanged.

"While we view this transaction as positive for credit, the deal has yet to be signed and Comstock’s credit measures remain highly dependent on natural gas prices. Comstock will retain operatorship of all assets involved in the transaction and majority ownership of its Pinnacle midstream asset (62% pro forma). We expect Comstock to use a portion of the net proceeds to reduce debt on its credit facility; potentially take out some or all of its 2029 notes, which are callable in March 2027; and for general corporate purposes, including development of its 545,000 net acres in the Western Haynesville. Additionally, SOCAR brings liquefied natural gas opportunities to Comstock, offering the potential for international sales outlets as well as expansion of its trading platform and downstream marking capabilities. This transaction helps Comstock offset its free cash flow deficit year to date and should improve near-term credit metrics," said S&P.