Tajikistan, Finland discuss bilateral relations and EU partnership

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Tajikistan and Finland discussed partnership prospects within the framework of the European Union and other international organizations.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, the issue was discussed on September 3, 2026, during a meeting between the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, Farrukh Hamralizoda, and the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Finland to Tajikistan, Maria Agren, who is based in Helsinki.

During the meeting, First Deputy Minister Farrukh Hamralizoda received a copy of Agren’s credentials.

"The sides exchanged views on the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for partnership within the European Union and other international organizations," the ministry said in a statement.

The First Deputy Foreign Minister congratulated the Finnish ambassador on her appointment and wished her success in carrying out her diplomatic mission in Tajikistan.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and Finland maintain diplomatic relations and engage through bilateral contacts as well as multilateral platforms. Finland is a member of the European Union, while Tajikistan cooperates with the EU on areas including trade, development, education, and regional issues.