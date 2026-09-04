Tajikistan, France discuss prospects for developing bilateral relations

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Tajikistan and France discussed prospects for developing bilateral relations.

According to the Tajik MFA, the issue was discussed on September 3, 2026, during a meeting at which the First Deputy Minister Farrukh Hamralizoda received copies of the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France, Johan Schitterer.

"The sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations between Tajikistan and France, as well as other relevant issues of mutual interest," the ministry said in a statement.

The First Deputy Foreign Minister congratulated the French ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic activities in Tajikistan.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and France maintain diplomatic relations and conduct bilateral contacts on a range of political, economic and cultural issues.

France is represented in Tajikistan through its diplomatic mission in Dushanbe. The two countries also maintain contacts through broader European and international cooperation frameworks.

Bilateral engagement includes cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, development, education and cultural exchanges.