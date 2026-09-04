Turkmenistan, Netherlands explore new frontiers to boost business ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Turkmenistan and the Netherlands discussed prospects for boosting business ties and expanding direct contacts between business communities.

This was announced by the press service of Turkmenistan's MFA, following the meeting between Minister Rashid Meredov and Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen in The Hague on September 3

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation in transport and logistics, port infrastructure, agriculture and modern agricultural technologies, energy, high technologies and industrial cooperation.

The Ministry noted that the parties also confirmed their readiness to continue regular dialogue and joint work to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The Netherlands and Turkmenistan have been developing economic cooperation in areas including water management, agriculture, horticulture, maritime infrastructure and industrial technologies. Dutch companies have previously explored opportunities in Turkmenistan, while bilateral business contacts have been supported through business forums and meetings involving representatives of the two countries’ private sectors. Water management has remained one of the most prominent areas, reflecting Turkmenistan’s need for technologies aimed at improving the efficiency of water use and the Netherlands’ extensive expertise in the field.

Earlier in August, Turkmenistan and the Dutch province of Limburg discussed expanding regional economic cooperation during a visit by a Turkmen government delegation to the Netherlands.

The delegation, led by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Tangryguly Atahallyyev, held meetings in The Hague with Director-General for Political Affairs at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs Joost Flamand and Director of the Cabinet of His Majesty the King Frans Princen. In Maastricht, the delegation met with Limburg's King's Commissioner Emile Roemer.