Uzbekistan, Russia’s Rostov region seek to expand economic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Uzbekistan is working to expand cooperation in trade, investment, and industry with Russia's Rostov region, simultaneously improving procedures to facilitate labor mobility and strengthening protective measures for its citizens working in the region.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek MFA, following the Uzbek delegation's working visit to the Rostov region, where they met with Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the sides reviewed prospects for expanding trade and economic and investment cooperation, developing industrial ties and strengthening direct links between Rostov Region and regions of Uzbekistan.

Particular attention was given to labor mobility and mechanisms for obtaining the permits required for Uzbek citizens working in the region. The sides agreed to hold a separate working meeting with the leadership of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate for Rostov Region to address ways to simplify procedures for obtaining labor permits.

The sides also discussed preparations for a visit by a Rostov region delegation to Uzbekistan in March 2027.

"The Russian side expressed interest in including representatives of several industrial enterprises in the region to establish direct business contacts and work out joint projects," the statement said.

Uzbek representatives also met with Anatoliy Kharkovsky, Commissioner for Human Rights in Rostov Region, to discuss the protection of the legal rights and interests of Uzbek citizens.

The sides agreed to organize joint visits to enterprises and other facilities where Uzbek citizens work, with the participation of a designated representative of the ombudsman’s office. The visits are intended to strengthen monitoring of working conditions and help address issues affecting Uzbek workers.

A separate meeting was held with Uzbek citizens employed at SSK AVAKON LLC, where about 100 Uzbek nationals work. The discussions focused on consular and legal protection, compliance with migration and labor legislation, and safeguarding workers’ legitimate rights and interests. The workers were provided with practical guidance and explanations on relevant issues.

The meetings resulted in an agreement to continue practical cooperation on expanding interregional ties, improving organized labor mobility, and consistently protecting the rights and interests of Uzbek citizens in the Rostov region.