Azerbaijan’s NDC steps up global depository integration efforts (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The processes carried out towards opening accounts of the National Depository Center (NDC) of Azerbaijan in Clearstream and Euroclear were discussed.

This was reflected in an NDC statement following meetings between the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Elchin Alizade, Advisor to the Chairman of the Board, Mushfig Ahmadli, and representatives of the management of the world's leading international depository institutions, Clearstream and Euroclear, within the framework of the PostTrade 360° 2026 event held in Stockholm, Sweden.

"The parties discussed the current status and next stages of the processes carried out towards opening accounts of the National Depository Center in Clearstream and Euroclear. During the meetings, technical issues related to the membership of the NDC in both international depository systems were also reviewed in detail, and views were exchanged on existing requirements, operational, and technological integration issues.

Within the framework of the discussions, the importance of expanding relations with the international depository infrastructure, strengthening the integration of the Azerbaijani capital market into global financial markets, and expanding access to international financial instruments for local market participants was emphasized.

During the meetings, the parties exchanged views on continuing cooperation, opening accounts, and implementing coordinated activities at the relevant stages of the membership process," the report said.

Elchin Alizade, Chairman of the NDC’s Board of Directors, previously told Trend in an exclusive interview that expanding cooperation with international depositories is one of the Center’s top priorities.

“We have already established reciprocal accounts with Kazakhstan’s central depository and Türkiye’s Central Securities Council, which strengthens regional integration. At the same time, work is continuing to open accounts on global depository platforms, such as Clearstream,” Alizade said.

According to him, the NDC is also negotiating to expand relations with a depository in another country and open reciprocal accounts.

“The main goal is to ensure compliance with international requirements and the implementation of standards to combat money laundering and terrorist financing. This compliance is one of the key conditions for integration with international organizations,” the chairman of the NDC noted.