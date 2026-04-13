Azerbaijan’s National Depository Center eyes new global account collaborations (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The National Depository Center (NDC) is in talks to expand cooperation with depositories in other countries and open accounts, Chairman of the Board of the National Depository Center, Elchin Alizade, told Trend in an exclusive interview.

In the interview, he discussed cooperation with global depositories, exchange trading, a unified settlement model and risk management, international integration, and new partnerships, as well as strategic prospects.

Cooperation with global depositories boosts confidence in the capital market.

The Chairman noted that establishing custody mechanisms with global depositories has a positive impact on the capital market in several qualitative aspects:

“First, it increases financial institutions’ confidence in depository services. Thus, ensuring compliance with legislative and technical requirements in international depositories demonstrates that the domestic infrastructure meets international standards. This creates conditions for more effective and transparent risk management for both foreign and domestic investors.”

The second factor is investor account management and cost optimization. Having accounts with international depositories eliminates the need for investors to use additional intermediaries and alternative structures. As a result, transaction costs are reduced, and investors’ access to the market is expanded.

Taken together, these factors contribute to increased liquidity in the capital market and a broader investor base.

Cooperation with Kazakhstan and the Automation of Operations

Alizade emphasized that the main institutional and legal steps within the framework of cooperation with Kazakhstan’s central securities depository have already been completed:

“Mutual accounts have been opened between the two depositories. This creates the technical capacity for the transfer and custody of securities. Currently, some operations may be performed manually. At the same time, technical work is continuing to ensure direct connectivity and integration between the depositories. The goal is to fully automate securities transactions and execute them in accordance with international standards via the SWIFT platform. The aim is to complete this technical work by the end of this year and transition operations from a manual process to a fully automated one.”

Trading on the exchange is a priority

According to the chairman, trading on the regulated market via the Baku Stock Exchange platform remains a priority:

“The main goal of both the regulatory authority and market participants is to concentrate liquidity on the exchange platform, and work is underway in this direction. At the same time, the over-the-counter market is also a natural and necessary component of the capital market. Work is currently underway to improve the internal infrastructure to accelerate and facilitate securities transactions in the over-the-counter market. The goal is to implement electronic settlements and create more efficient mechanisms for investors.”

Unified Settlement Model and Risk Management

In an interview discussing the unified settlement model and risk management, Alizade noted that trading limits in the capital market are currently set through clearing agencies. According to him, this in some cases hinders the full and effective implementation of collateral mechanisms (guarantees) and complicates unified risk management: “Therefore, the National Depository Center plans to implement collateral mechanisms within the framework of a unified settlement model. This approach will allow for the more accurate application of financial collateral mechanisms and the systematic and transparent management of liquidity and credit risks. This will result in faster transactions, reduced risks, and optimized costs.”

International Integration and New Partnerships

In response to a question about new partnerships, the Chairman noted that expanding cooperation with international depositories remains a strategic priority: “We have already established reciprocal accounts with the Central Securities Depository of Kazakhstan and the Central Securities Council of Türkiye, which strengthens regional integration.

At the same time, work continues on opening accounts on global depository platforms, such as Clearstream. The main goal is to ensure compliance with international requirements, as well as the implementation of standards to combat money laundering and terrorist financing. This compliance is one of the main conditions for integration with international organizations.

In addition, the National Depository Center is a member of the Eurasian Depository Association. This year, another depository is expected to join the association, and negotiations are underway toward this end. Events and conferences held within the framework of the association create additional opportunities for expanding international ties. As the National Depository Center, we are also negotiating the expansion of relations with a depository in another country and the opening of accounts.”

Investment funds contribute to market development

Alizade considers the transfer of the function of providing depositary services for the custody of investment fund assets to the National Depository Center to be an important institutional step for the market. He emphasized that investment funds are considered a more reliable financial instrument because they operate based on professional management: “Involving the National Depository Center in this process strengthens asset protection and control mechanisms and boosts confidence among both local and foreign investors. At the same time, investment funds provide access to diversified portfolios with small amounts of capital, which positively influences the development of a collective investment culture and the expansion of the investor base.”

Strategic Vision and the Technological Future

As part of the “Development Strategy for 2024–2026,” the National Depository Center is gradually advancing in the areas of institutional development, technological modernization, and the expansion of international cooperation. “The main goal is to create an integrated platform that provides modern solutions for both local and foreign investors, which will contribute to the further integration of the Azerbaijani capital market into the global financial system,” the chairman noted.

Alizade concluded that discussions are currently underway among central depositories regarding the application of distributed ledger technology (DLT): “Blockchain technology is also an integral part of this approach. The issuance of securities as digital assets through tokenization increases demand for these technologies. Although the use of DLT technology reduces settlement times and improves operational efficiency, the fact that the legal and regulatory framework at the international level is not yet fully established creates certain difficulties in conducting monetary settlements.”