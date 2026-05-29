Kazakhstan set to create fuel marking pilot with Singapore's Nanolumi to curb illicit trade

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 29. Kazakhstan is teaming up with Singaporean tech firm Nanolumi to test a molecular fuel-marking system designed combat the illicit trade of petroleum products and clean up the country's petroleum trade, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

The strategy was finalized on Friday during a meeting at the national oil and gas company, KazMunayGas, which brought together Kazakhstan’s Vice Ministers of Energy and Trade alongside state tax officials.

During the pilot, the Ministry of Energy will test a chemical tracing method that injects unique molecular tags directly into petroleum products. This microscopic signature allows regulators to verify authenticity and track fuel batches through every handoff - from refineries and import hubs down to local gas stations.

By weaving this invisible tracking layer into the supply chain, the government aims to tighten tax oversight and permanently block illegal cross-border smuggling routes.