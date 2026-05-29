Iranian military opens warning fire on ships near Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Iran's armed forces opened warning fire on four vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Trend reports.

According to the information, the vessels attempted to pass through the strait without prior coordination of their actions.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.