Kazakhstan prioritizes stable domestic energy supply in EAEU talks

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 29. Ensuring stable supply of energy resources to the domestic market remains an absolute priority for Kazakhstan, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Authorized Energy Authorities of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy.

The ministry outlined Kazakhstan’s core principles in shaping the architecture of a common energy trading space within the Union.

The minister stressed that the development of the Eurasian economy directly depends on the ability of member states to maintain a balanced and well-calibrated approach.

“The formation of a common space for the free movement of gas, oil, and electricity must be based on the protection of national interests. For Kazakhstan, an absolute priority is the stable supply of energy resources to the domestic market and the prevention of shortages in our regions,” Akkenzhenov said.

He added that building fair mechanisms for access to transport infrastructure, as well as developing unified digital systems — including the cross-border recognition of electronic signatures in electricity transactions — requires a careful and balanced approach.

The ministry noted that Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry highly values the constructive dialogue established with EAEU partners.

From January through March 2026, Kazakhstan produced 33.7 billion kWh of electricity.