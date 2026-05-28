Czech Republic and Azerbaijan have dynamically developing relations - PM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The Czech Republic and Azerbaijan have very good and dynamically developing relations, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš wrote on his Instagram page, Trend reports.

He noted that cooperation between two countries is not only formal, but has concrete results and a strong potential for the future.

"Today I attended a reception on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Czech Republic and Azerbaijan have very good and dynamically developing relations. Thanks to my visit to Azerbaijan, which took place a month ago with a large Czech business delegation, our cooperation is not only formal, but has concrete results and a strong potential for the future," the Prime Minister wrote.