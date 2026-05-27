Turkmenistan, UNAMA discuss supporting Afghanistan’s economic recovery

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 27. Turkmenistan and the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) discussed regional cooperation and infrastructure projects aimed at supporting Afghanistan’s economic recovery, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The meeting was held between the newly appointed head of the UNAMA office in Herat United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan Pavel Yershov and the Consul General of Turkmenistan in Herat Batyr Yyolov.

During the talks, the sides underlined Turkmenistan’s role in promoting stability and economic development in Afghanistan through large-scale energy and transport initiatives, including the TAPI gas pipeline project and regional power transmission lines.

The discussions also highlighted ongoing railway development and modernization projects as part of broader efforts to strengthen connectivity between the two countries.