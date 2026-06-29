Azerbaijan exempts diplomatic passport holders from visa requirements with Ecuador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Holders of diplomatic, official, and service passports have been exempted from visa requirements between Azerbaijan and Ecuador.

This is reflected in the law approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The text of the law has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the document, the "Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Ecuador on the exemption of holders of diplomatic, official and service passports from visa requirements", signed in Quito on May 4, 2026, was approved.