Monthly turnover of instant payment system in Azerbaijan exceeds $588M — CBA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The monthly turnover of Azerbaijan’s instant payment system has exceeded 1 billion manat ($588.2 million), Afghan Abbasov, Director of the Department for Payment Systems and Products Development at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), told reporters on the sidelines of “Digital Financial Agenda of Azerbaijan” event in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

“The CBA continues to implement a number of projects to develop the payment infrastructure, with a special focus on improving the instant payment system. Together with banks and fintech companies, the CBA is rolling out projects covering peer-to-peer transfers, AzQR payments, government payments, and settlements through the instant payment system.

Today, the monthly turnover of the instant payment system already exceeds 1 billion manats ($588.2 million). Compared to the same period last year, this figure has increased more than threefold,” he said.

He noted that the Central Bank plans to further expand the use of the system, including through the development of QR payments, onboarding fintech companies via both direct and indirect integration models, and integrating the system into e-commerce.

According to Abbasov, work is also underway to develop international integrations of the instant payment system.

Commenting on cooperation with fintech companies, he said that both direct and indirect connection models have already been developed for integration into the system.

“Each integration model has its own parameters and features. Fintech companies choose the model that best fits their business, complete the required integration, and can then operate through the instant payment system. This enables faster and more efficient operations.

The Central Bank is actively promoting the use of AzQR payments. Issuing banks have already enabled AzQR payments in their mobile applications. Several fintech companies have also implemented this functionality, while others are continuing integration.

In addition, AzQR is already supported by a significant share of POS terminal networks, allowing users of both bank and fintech mobile apps to make payments seamlessly,” he said.

He added that the volume of monthly AzQR payments processed through the Instant Payment System (AÖS) approached 40 million manat ($23.5 million), with annual growth exceeding 30-fold.

Responding to a question about AzQR’s impact on international card payment systems, the CBA representative said AzQR serves as an alternative payment method.

“Its use depends on customer choice and habits. For businesses and acquiring banks, it offers certain advantages — lower fees and near-instant settlement,” he added.