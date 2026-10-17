Turkmenistan, Philippines hold political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Turkmenistan and the Philippines have held political consultations to discuss bilateral relations and prospects for cooperation in energy, maritime transport, tourism and other areas.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Government of Turkmenistan following the consultations held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ashgabat on October 15.

The Turkmen delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Gurbanov, while the Philippine side was headed by Leo M. Herrera-Lim, Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Department of Foreign Affairs.

According to the publication, the sides discussed “the further development of political and diplomatic dialogue, the expansion of trade and economic cooperation, and the strengthening of cultural and humanitarian ties.”

The diplomats also exchanged views on regional and international issues and discussed cooperation within international organizations, particularly the United Nations.

The publication noted that the sides had also considered prospects for strengthening the legal framework for bilateral cooperation and developing ties in energy, maritime transport, tourism and other areas of mutual interest.

The consultations also covered educational cooperation, including the expansion of academic contacts and exchanges.

Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their interest in further strengthening friendly relations based on mutual respect and consideration of each other's interests.