Uzbekistan, World Bank review jobs, productivity and private investment

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Uzbekistan and the World Bank discussed measures to boost economic growth, create jobs, increase labor productivity and attract private investment during a meeting in Bangkok on October 15.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance, following a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov and World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Antonella Bassani on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

The discussions focused on economic and financial trends in Uzbekistan, ongoing reforms and priority areas for cooperation in support of the country’s development objectives.

Particular attention was given to the New Growth Program for Jobs, which aims to accelerate economic growth, generate employment and improve living standards.

The parties discussed ways to increase labor productivity, develop human capital and professional skills, expand exports of higher value-added products and encourage private investment.

Support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) was another key topic, including initiatives to promote women’s entrepreneurship and youth-led startups.

Additionally, the meeting covered pension system reform, the development of effective pension fund management mechanisms and efforts to strengthen the legal framework governing private and corporate pension funds.

The meeting was attended by World Bank Director for Strategy and Operations Sajjad Shah, Regional Director for Infrastructure Charles Cormier, Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan Nodirbek Ochilov, Adviser to the Minister of Economy and Finance Jasur Karshibayev and other officials.

The parties agreed to continue developing mutually beneficial cooperation and pursue coordinated efforts to advance their shared objectives.