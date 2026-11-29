BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The first consular consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Peru were held via videoconference on November 29.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Emil Safarov, Head of the Ministry’s Consular Department, while the Peruvian delegation was led by Pedro Bravo Carranza, Director General of Peruvian Communities Abroad and Consular Affairs at Peru’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In addition to officials from the foreign ministries of both countries, the meeting was attended by representatives of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Science and Education, Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the Agency for Sustainable and Operative Social Provision (DOST) under the latter ministry, as well as staff members of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in the United Mexican States and its diplomatic office in Peru.

During the consultations, the sides discussed prospects for expanding consular cooperation, strengthening the bilateral legal framework in this area, and, in particular, the possibility of introducing visa-free travel for holders of ordinary passports visiting each other’s countries.

The sides also discussed the digitalization of consular services and projects implemented in this area, emphasizing the importance of exchanging experience.

Furthermore, they reviewed cooperation between the two countries in internal affairs, education, labor and other related fields.