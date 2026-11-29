BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The death toll from the collapse of an unfinished six-story building in the Baloch Colony area of Karachi, Pakistan, has risen to 15.

Rescue workers recovered the bodies of two more people from the rubble on Sunday.

On Friday, 28-year-old Muhammad Adil was pulled alive from the debris. Two other people remain missing, while search and rescue operations are continuing.

According to preliminary information, the building was illegally constructed in a residential area using substandard construction materials.

Police have detained four suspects, including one of the building's owners and three contractors. A court has ordered that they remain in custody for five days.

The collapse occurred on November 25. More than 20 workers were at the construction site at the time of the incident.