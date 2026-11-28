Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Kyrgyzstan concluded two investment agreements in the mining sector worth a combined $450 million in 2023–2026, Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov said at the third plenary session of the International Mining and Metallurgical Forum of Tajikistan in Dushanbe on November 26, 2026, according to the ministry's press service.

In his address, Sydykov outlined the development of Kyrgyzstan's mining industry, opportunities for mineral processing, and prospects for investment cooperation.

According to the minister, Kyrgyzstan has more than 1,000 deposits containing 51 types of minerals registered on its state balance. More than 100 enterprises, including companies with foreign capital, operate in the sector.

Mining output reached 73.4 billion soms ($839 million) in 2025, increasing by 14.2% year on year. Mineral extraction grew by 7.5% in January–October 2026.

Sydykov identified deeper mineral processing, the introduction of modern technologies, and the production of higher value-added goods as key priorities for the sector's development.

In December 2025, Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers approved the Critical Minerals Sector Development Program through 2030. The program identifies 22 critical minerals, four priority projects, five prospective deposits, and 16 prospective areas for further geological exploration.

The priority projects cover the Kutessay-II, Kalesay, Severny Aktash, and Kyzyl-Ompol deposits. Geological exploration is underway at Kutessay-II and Kalesay to establish the parameters for their further commercial development.

The Sandyk deposit in Naryn Region is also being considered as a potential raw material base for the development of the aluminum industry. Further opportunities lie in processing accumulated mining waste. In particular, tailings at the Kumtor deposit contain approximately 121 metric tons of gold and 225 metric tons of silver. Processing these tailings could bring additional resources into economic circulation while helping address accumulated environmental issues.

Sydykov also said that Kyrgyzstan had concluded 90 investment agreements worth a combined $12.4 billion across all sectors in 2023–2026. The two mining-sector agreements worth $450 million form part of this total.

Potential areas of cooperation with Tajikistan include geological exploration and mining development, mineral processing, technology exchange, workforce training, and stronger industrial ties. The two countries could also explore processing aluminum raw materials from Kyrgyz deposits using Tajikistan's industrial expertise.

The minister noted that further development of the mining sector should be accompanied by compliance with environmental and industrial safety standards, the rational use of mineral resources, and social responsibility.