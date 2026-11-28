BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to provide a loan of up to $100 million to finance the development and expansion of two gold mining projects in Türkiye. The investment will support efforts to increase production capacity at the Ivindi mine and construct the Bayramiç (formerly Kirazlı) gold-silver mine, according to the bank.

The loan will be provided to TÜMAD Mining (TÜMAD Madencilik and Altınkale Madencilik) as part of a syndicated financing package totaling up to $576.5 million.

According to the EBRD, the projects are expected to boost gold production in Türkiye, create local employment opportunities and promote professional skills development in the mining sector. They also aim to increase women's participation in an industry traditionally dominated by men.

The bank said that 20% of the financing would be allocated to activities aligned with climate goals. These measures will focus on improving energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions, and using water resources more efficiently.

Environmental and social risks were also considered in the project assessments. The EBRD requires additional measures to protect forest areas, preserve biodiversity, manage water resources and ensure workplace safety.

The bank will also strengthen its monitoring of compliance with safety standards during project implementation. Additional independent audits will be conducted following industrial accidents at both mines in September and November 2026, which resulted in three fatalities.

Construction of both projects is expected to be completed in 2027, according to the information provided.