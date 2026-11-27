BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. US President Donald Trump has said that the issue of maintaining an American military presence in Europe was discussed in detail during his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Trump made the remarks in response to a journalist's question about whether the issue had been raised during their meeting at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

“We discussed this in detail,” the US president said.

Commenting on the possibility of reducing the US military presence in Europe, Trump noted that NATO allies “did not provide much help to Washington” during the conflict with Iran.

He then added: “But we have Greenland. It’s three times the size of Texas. Honestly, that’s changed my thinking a bit.”

It should be recalled that in September, Trump, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen signed an agreement transferring responsibility for the security of the Arctic island to Washington. Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.

Meanwhile, the US administration has postponed until next year the release of the findings of its review of the American military presence in Europe, which had originally been scheduled for December.