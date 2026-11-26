BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Spanish company Roca Group has increased its planned investment in a sanitaryware plant in Kazakhstan’s Kyzylorda Region to 83 million euros from 70 million euros, according to details discussed at a meeting between regional Governor Murat Yergeshbayev and Roca Kazakhstan General Director Daniel Hernandez.

The plant is expected to have an initial annual production capacity of 500,000 units, with the possibility of increasing it to 1 million units at a later stage. The project is expected to create around 700 permanent jobs.

An investment agreement between the regional administration and Roca Group was signed on December 15, 2025. The company was granted a 24-hectare land plot for the project for temporary, gratuitous use. A capsule-laying ceremony at the construction site took place on May 28, 2026.

The design and preliminary plans for the plant have been completed, while project development is ongoing. Construction and installation work is expected to begin after the project receives a positive state expert assessment and financing is arranged.

The investor is also working on plans to organize production of faucets and installation systems, which it intends to launch by the end of 2026.

In addition, two agreements have been signed in connection with the construction of the Kyzylorda Arena sports complex and a hospital in the region.

"We consider this plant an important investment project that will help increase the region's industrial potential, create new jobs and give impetus to local production. Therefore, we are interested in its high-quality implementation within the established timeframe," Yergeshbayev said.