BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. It is important to bring Central Asia closer to Europe through the Southern Corridor and attract European investment to the region, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku today, Trend's correspondent reports.

The minister noted that the aim is to create a stable economic environment, reliable supply chains, and more favorable conditions for trade.

"Progress in this direction requires both financial resources and a political framework. The Global Europe initiative, discussed as part of the European Union's (EU) seven-year budget and encompassing programs worth hundreds of billions of euros, is of particular importance for cooperation with Azerbaijan," he said.

Noting that Lithuania will assume the presidency of the Council of the EU on January 1, Budrys said his country would act as an impartial and honest mediator, bringing all 27 member states together around a common vision regarding Azerbaijan.

"This will facilitate our cooperation in the years to come," he added.