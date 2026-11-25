BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Lithuania have signed a Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the two countries, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.

According to the ministry, the signing marks a significant milestone in bilateral relations, establishing a new framework for strengthening cooperation in political, economic, trade, energy, transport, connectivity and other areas of mutual interest.

The document was signed during the official visit of Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys to Azerbaijan on November 25-26. During the visit, Budrys is holding meetings with Azerbaijani officials, participating in a Lithuania-Azerbaijan business forum.

The discussions are also focusing on opportunities to expand economic cooperation, regional security, the situation in Ukraine and ways to strengthen EU-Azerbaijan dialogue ahead of Lithuania’s presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2027.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania were established on November 20, 1995. Both countries opened embassies in each other’s capitals in 2007. Over the years, the two sides have developed a solid legal framework comprising more than 40 bilateral agreements and have maintained regular high-level contacts, including an intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation. Trade turnover between the countries has grown in recent years, while cooperation has expanded in energy, transport and logistics, agriculture and information technology.