BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Kyrgyzstan and Bulgaria discussed prospects for developing bilateral relations, including the organization of visits at the highest and high levels, as well as holding consultations between their foreign ministries, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting took place in Bishkek on November 23, 2026, between Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Foreign Minister Meder Abakirov and the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Bulgaria to the Kyrgyz Republic Georgi Vodenski.

During the talks, Meder Abakirov received copies of the ambassador's credentials, congratulated him on his appointment to the high post and wished him success in his diplomatic mission.

Diplomatic relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Bulgaria were established on May 20, 1992. Bilateral ties are anchored in the Treaty on Friendly Relations and Cooperation signed in 1994, alongside a number of intergovernmental agreements covering trade, education, science, and culture.

Institutional economic dialogue is coordinated through the Kyrgyz-Bulgarian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation. Both countries see potential to expand partnership in agriculture and food processing, pharmaceuticals, tourism, transport connectivity, and labor migration.

Beyond bilateral engagement, Kyrgyzstan and Bulgaria actively cooperate within multilateral frameworks, including the United Nations and the OSCE, as well as through the broader European Union–Central Asia dialogue and regional development programs.