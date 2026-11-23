BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Kazakhstan plans to introduce digital monitoring of the use of domestic construction materials at every stage of projects, from design to commissioning, as part of efforts to support local manufacturers, the press service of the Kazakh president reported.

The initiative was presented by Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev at a government meeting. The measures are being developed in line with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's instructions and preparations for 2027, which has been declared the Year of Nationwide Construction.

"Measures will be taken to ensure the widest possible use of domestic materials in construction projects and prevent their unjustified replacement with imported products. To this end, information from the Register of Kazakhstani Commodity Producers will be taken into account at every stage, from design to commissioning," Nagaspayev said.

The Digital Register currently includes more than 2,700 manufacturers producing around 84,000 types of goods. Requirements for the use of domestic products in manufacturing and service provision will be strengthened. Artificial intelligence will be used to analyze production data, and a digital dashboard will be created to assess the capacity utilization of enterprises.

Nagaspayev also highlighted the national MEKS project, which envisages the implementation of 705 projects worth 1.7 trillion tenge ($3.7 billion). Kazakhstani products will be given priority in procurement for these projects. Around 3,000 orders from more than 200 customers are currently listed on the project's electronic platform.

The government also plans to assess demand for construction materials under the People's Construction program and identify areas where new production facilities are needed. A capacity-balancing mechanism has been introduced to ensure that new projects reflect market demand and regional and sectoral conditions. Its findings will be taken into account when deciding on state support and investment in new facilities.

Other measures include tightening requirements for major companies to purchase domestic products under regulated procurement, introducing penalties for non-compliance and developing a new model for industrial clusters to strengthen cooperation between large enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses.

Kazakhstan also plans to revise the management of special economic zones, including by involving private and foreign management companies, the report added.

Nagaspayev said the proposed approach would give businesses greater flexibility and make management companies more accountable for attracting investors and launching new production facilities.