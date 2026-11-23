BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Italian construction company Webuild is making preparations to take part in the implementation of the Baku Metro development project, the company's General Manager for Business Development in Eastern Europe, the Balkans and the CIS, Andrea Tulli, said, Trend's correspondent reports.

He made the remarks on Monday, November 23, at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku.

He noted that the company, which has more than 120 years of experience, currently operates in 50 countries, is involved in around 150 projects worldwide and has more than 85 offices. Its total workforce stands at approximately 95,000 employees.

According to Tulli, Webuild generated 13.6 billion euros in revenue this year, while its construction project order backlog amounted to 58 billion euros.

He noted that the company's main areas of activity include transport infrastructure, hydropower, water management and the construction of complex infrastructure projects. Webuild has extensive experience in building railways, metro lines, high-speed railways, tunnels, bridges, viaducts, reservoirs and hydropower plants.

"To date, we have built more than 14,500 kilometers of metro and railway lines, over 3,500 kilometers of tunnels, and more than 1,000 kilometers of bridges and viaducts. In addition, we have built 320 dams and participated in projects with a total installed capacity of 54,000 megawatts," he said.

The company representative emphasized that Webuild ranked first globally in the water sector this year, according to the ENR ranking. The company's expertise in this field includes the construction of hydropower plants, pumped-storage facilities, desalination and water treatment plants, as well as water resource management.

Tulli also spoke about projects the company has implemented in Central Asian and CIS countries over the past 20 years. He cited the Almaty-Khorgos highway and the Silk Road corridor project near Kyzylorda in Kazakhstan, as well as the Western High-Speed Diameter highway, the Pulkovo Airport project and the construction of part of the St. Petersburg Metro in Russia.

He added that the company is currently involved in the Rogun Hydropower Plant project in Tajikistan, which envisages the construction of the world's tallest dam. As part of the project, the dam's height has already reached 1,155 meters. At the final stage, it is planned to raise it to 1,300 meters above sea level.

Addressing prospects for cooperation with Azerbaijan, Tulli said the company was making preparations to take part in the implementation of the Baku Metro development project.

According to him, the Middle Corridor is of strategic importance for connecting Central Asia with Europe and expanding trade, investment and industrial cooperation.

"Webuild can contribute its more than 120 years of international experience in implementing large-scale and complex infrastructure projects to the development of the Middle Corridor. Our capabilities in this area, particularly in railway construction, are significant," he noted.

Tulli emphasized that a strategic vision alone would not be enough to develop the Middle Corridor. This requires technically sound, economically viable projects with well-structured financing and effective implementation.