BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Claims that Iran is seeking to acquire nuclear weapons have been circulating worldwide for 30 years, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, he made the remarks at a press conference in Tehran on Monday, November 23.

"Iran is defending itself. Before February 28 this year, Iran had taken no action against any country in the region. Iran's current self-defense has been presented as evidence of how dangerous it would be if, for example, it possessed certain weapons.

Since the narrative about Iran's nuclear weapons has failed to sufficiently shape public opinion, other claims are now being made about Iran's 'dirty bomb' or its dams. All these claims are futile attempts to justify a crime for which there is no justification," he noted.

The latest escalation in US-Iran relations began on July 8, when the US Armed Forces launched several waves of strikes on Iranian territory, reportedly in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. These were the first strikes on Iran since the memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran. On the same day, US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran.

In response, Tehran began striking US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Oman. The conflict brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.