BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. An Italy-Azerbaijan business forum is underway in Baku today, November 23, Trend's correspondent covering the event reports.

The forum is being held with the participation of Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani.

The event brings together representatives of government agencies and business communities from both countries. The agenda includes a plenary session, thematic sessions, and bilateral B2B meetings between business representatives.

The main objective of the forum is to explore opportunities to expand economic and industrial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy.

Discussions will focus on cooperation in energy, including oil and gas and renewable energy, infrastructure, logistics and construction, advanced industry, artificial intelligence and new technologies, as well as critical raw materials.

The agenda will also cover the application of artificial intelligence in the real economy, the development of data centers and high-performance computing systems, and the transfer of technologies to manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, and the agro-industrial sector.

The forum is also expected to address prospects for cooperation in tourism, export-oriented services, pharmaceuticals, and metallurgy, particularly steel and aluminum production.

Will be updated