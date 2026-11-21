BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The volume of cash withdrawals through POS terminals in Turkmenistan decreased by 28.8% year-on-year in January-September 2026, totaling 206.1 million manat ($58.9 million).

The figures were calculated by Trend based on information published by the Central Bank of Turkmenistan.

According to the calculations, the strongest growth in this segment was recorded for the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, with the volume of such operations increasing by 20.6%.

Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank (SCBT) and Turkmen-Turkish JSCB also posted increases, at 12.6% and 11.6%, respectively. Rysgal JSCB recorded growth of 8%, while Senagat JSCB saw an increase of 7.4%.

At the same time, several banks reported substantial declines. The volume of cash withdrawals through POS terminals fell by 40.9% at Dayhanbank SCBT and by 59.5% at Halkbank.

Turkmenbashi JSCB recorded the sharpest decrease, with the indicator dropping by 96.9%.

For comparison, the total volume of cash withdrawals through POS terminals amounted to 289.5 million manat ($82.7 million) in January-September 2025.

For reference, the Central Bank of Turkmenistan launched cashless payments in 2001 with the introduction of the domestic Altyn Asyr card scheme. While the initial infrastructure was developed in the 2000s, broader adoption gained momentum in the mid-2010s as part of government efforts to digitalize the economy.

In August 2020, the government announced the launch of the Halkbank Terminal mobile application, developed by JSCB Halkbank to allow merchants to accept cashless payments directly through NFC-enabled smartphones, replacing traditional POS terminals. The initiative was presented as a step toward expanding cashless payments and introducing contactless payment technologies across the country.

Alongside payment terminals, Turkmen banks have expanded digital banking services, including Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, e-commerce payment platforms and specialized applications such as Senagat Töleg, while continuing to develop the national Altyn Asyr bank card payment system. These services enable customers to pay for utilities, telecommunications, transport, taxes, and other public services electronically.