BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. An official of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has been fined 700 manat ($412) for violations of securities trading and listing rules, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) announced.

According to the CBA, its supervisory activities at the BSE revealed violations of the Rules for Admission of Securities to Trading, Listing, Maintaining Securities on the Listing and Delisting at the Baku Stock Exchange CJSC.

Administrative action was taken against the chairman of the BSE's Listing Committee in connection with the identified violations.

Under Article 416.0.7 of Azerbaijan's Code of Administrative Offenses, the committee chairman was fined 700 manat.

The Baku Stock Exchange is the only stock exchange operating in Azerbaijan. It operates under a license issued on July 21, 2000.

The exchange organizes trading in government bonds, corporate bonds, shares, and other financial instruments. Securities issued by both the state and private companies are listed and traded on the exchange.