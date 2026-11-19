BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR and US-based energy technology firm SLB have signed a cooperation agreement covering seismic data processing and imaging.

According to SOCAR Exploration, the agreement establishes a framework for technical cooperation between SOCAR Exploration and SLB on selected hydrocarbon exploration, development and production projects.

The partnership will enable the application of advanced seismic data processing techniques to improve subsurface imaging accuracy, reduce geological uncertainties and support more informed decision-making, the company said.

"The cooperation will also facilitate knowledge exchange, strengthen in-house capabilities in seismic data processing, particularly through the application of full-waveform inversion (FWI) and advanced depth imaging technologies, as well as support the professional development of young Azerbaijani geophysicists.

"We congratulate both teams and thank them for their efforts in bringing this agreement to fruition. We look forward to productive and mutually beneficial cooperation," SOCAR Exploration said.

SLB is an international technology company that has operated in the energy sector for more than 100 years and has a presence in over 100 countries.

Its core business areas include developing and deploying technologies for the oil and gas industry, digitalising the energy sector, reducing industrial carbon emissions, and developing and scaling new energy systems.

The company focuses on supporting the energy transition by combining technological advances in traditional energy with solutions designed to reduce the industry's environmental impact.